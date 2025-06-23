Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Global Market Assessments Predict, Poised to Reach $7.24 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market?

The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS market has seen significant growth in recent years. Rising from a valuation of $4.69 billion in 2024 to reach $5.13 billion in 2025, this signals a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing demand for sustainable seafood, growing concerns over overfishing, an increased emphasis on water conservation, the growth of land-based fish farming, and a rise in seafood consumption.

What Does The Future Hold For The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market?

Moving into the future, the market seems to be trending positively. Forecasts predict it will grow to $7.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This projected market growth can be attributed to increasing demand for sustainable aquaculture practices, rising awareness of overfishing, increasing demand for traceable and safe seafood, growth in organic and niche seafood sectors, increasing popularity of land-based aquaculture, and increased demand for disease-free fish. Notable industry trends set to influence market growth in the forecast period include the development of energy-efficient RAS, advancements in RAS water filtration technology, integration with renewable energy sources, implementation of advanced biosecurity measures, and the development of species-specific RAS systems.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market?

A key propellant for the industry's growth is projected to be the rising demand for high-quality seafood products. Increasing health awareness about the nutritional benefits of seafood and growing consumer interest in sustainably sourced options are fueling this demand. Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture Systems RAS are particularly beneficial when it comes to producing high-quality seafood in a sustainable way, optimizing water usage, and maintaining controlled conditions for improved fish health and environmental protection.

Who Are The Major Players In The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market?

A robust roster of key industry players is an important factor in the growth story of the integrated recirculating aquaculture system RAS market. They include Xylem Inc., Pentair plc, Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions, Kaeser Compressors Inc., Skretting, Innovasea Systems Inc., BioMar Group, Aqua BioTech Group, Stolt Sea Farm S.A., Sterner AS, Nocera Inc., Moleaer Inc., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., BioFishency Ltd., OxyGuard International A/S, CM Aqua Technologies ApS, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., Clewer Aquaculture Oy, Fox Aquaculture Inc., Hesy Aquaculture B.V., Integrated Aqua Systems Inc., Levapor India Pvt Ltd., MAT-KULING AS, AKVA Group ASA.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market?

Leading companies in the integrated recirculating aquaculture system RAS market are currently focusing their efforts on developing innovative solutions, such as water quality management systems, to enhance fish health and improve sustainability. These systems are designed to monitor and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological standards of water to ensure its safety and suitability for various uses.

How Is The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market Segmented?

To provide an insightful overview of the market structure, here's how the integrated recirculating aquaculture system RAS market is segmented:

1 By Type: Closed Type, Semi Closed Type

2 By Application: Outdoor System, Indoor System

3 By End Use: Retail, Food Processing Industry, Restaurants And Food Service, Animal Feed Industry, Pharmaceutical And Nutraceutical Industries, Other End Uses

Subsegments include,

1 By Closed Type: Fully Closed RAS, Modular Closed RAS, High-Density Closed RAS

2 By Semi Closed Type: Semi Closed RAS For Freshwater, Semi Closed RAS For Marine Water, Hybrid Semi Closed RAS Systems

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS Market?

Geographically, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the Integrated Recirculating Aquaculture System RAS market in 2024. Other regions of note in the RAS marker report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries covered in the report comprise Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and Italy.

