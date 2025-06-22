Drought infrastructure grants reach key milestone

Release date: 23/06/25

Farmers across South Australia are being assisted to manage drought on their properties through a highly successful grants program available through the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package.

The number of applications received through the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate Scheme has now surpassed 2,500 with strong uptake of the grants over the past six months.

The program offers grants for projects that help farmers to both manage the current drought conditions and strengthen preparedness for future droughts.

Primary producers can access rebates up to $20,000 for projects such as water infrastructure upgrades, stock containment areas, grain and fodder storage, soil moisture monitors and weather stations.

Applications are being processed within 30 days thanks to the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) quadrupling its grants processing team.

The program is part of the State Government’s Drought Support Package which also includes funding for donated fodder transport, mental health support, community events and grants to cover council rates and other essential expenses.

For more information on drought support or to submit an application for the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate Scheme visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The grants available through the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate Scheme are hitting the mark for a lot of farmers currently battling the ongoing impacts of the drought.

The money offered through this program can be pre-paid – we know farmers are doing it tough and paying them up front instead of seeking reimbursement like a traditional grant is a practical way we are helping with on-farm costs.

The Malinauskas Government’s Drought Support Package was developed in direct consultation with primary producers and key industry bodies.

Attributable to Myponga farmer Ash Pacitti

Applying for the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate was a really quick, straight forward process and we found out we had been successful 17 days later.

We were able to be reimbursed for half the cost of a new hay shed we put up to store and preserve fodder and put that $20,000 back into the farm.

I encourage others to make the most of this opportunity that the State Government is offering to ease financial pressure during the drought.