The sky’s the limit at the Heights Technical College with Boeing

Release date: 22/06/25

Aerospace leader Boeing Defence Australia has signed on as an employee partner with The Heights Technical College, the Malinauskas Labor Government announced today.

Boeing Defence Australia, a significant employer in the Australian aerospace market, will work with the Department for Education on the design of learning programs and the workplace experience needed for students to prepare themselves for a career in the industry.

An important component of the defence industry in South Australia, the aeroskills sector has limited vocational pathways to entry level roles within the state – an issue that will be addressed through the technical college.

These skills will be vital for workers at the $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility (DMMF) at Edinburgh being delivered by the Malinauskas and Albanese Labor Governments.

The giant four-bay aircraft hangar will facilitate the specialist maintenance of the Australian Defence Force’s Boeing 737 variant military aircraft.

The Heights Technical College, which is co-located with The Heights School, is in the final stages of construction with a special sneak peek of the new space made available to current Findon Technical College students today. It has been designed to feel like a workplace to help students obtain the necessary skills and experiences to transition to work.

The two-story building features purpose-built facilities with a combination of metal and glass, along with cladding in selected colours and textures all inspired by the local landscape.

The space includes workshops, where students can focus on any of the four industry pathways on offer, including:

Aeroskills for careers as aircraft maintenance technicans in defence and civil aviation

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering for careers as fabricators, welders and engineers

Building and construction for careers in those industries

Early Childhood and Education for careers as Early Childhood workers and teachers

A state-of-the-art 270-degree wrap-around projection screen, covering three entire walls, will further create an immersive learning experience for students, simulating what it’s like to fix the underside of an aircraft. Other technologies on site include welding simulators, 3D printers and an IT suite with industry standard software and equipment.

The State Government has committed $208.8 million to build five technical colleges, one of which is co-located with Findon High School opened last year. Work is underway on the four other sites, with Port Augusta to open to students later this year, and three others – The Heights, Tonsley and Limestone Coast – to open in 2026.

The Heights, like the other four colleges, is open for enrolments from students currently in years 9 and 10, for enrolment in year 10 and 11 in 2026. Registrations for enrolling in any of the five technical colleges can be made at: https://www.technicalcolleges.sa.gov.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The opening of a massive new defence aircraft maintenance facility at Edinburgh in 2026 is going to create high quality, long-term careers in the highly technical area of aeroskills.

Not every child needs to go to university. We desperately need young people with a desire to work on complex machinery to protect our nation.

They can be assured they can gain this qualification while completing high school, and be perfectly place to walk into a fulfilling career in a growth industry.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

These are not technical colleges of yesteryear. They are cutting-edge learning environments offering an education for the future – all co-designed with industry to ensure students learn in a space that mirrors real-world workplaces.

We have already seen at Findon Technical College, the value in identifying the areas of greatest workforce demand and then partnering with employers in those sectors to make sure there is a direct pathway for students into a job.

The Boeing partnership is significant for the technical colleges – and in particular the Heights – as it will be the only school offering this pathway in the country.

Attributable to Amy List, Managing Director, Boeing Defence Australia

Our agreement with The Heights Technical College will give more young South Australians the opportunity of working at the cutting edge of aerospace with companies like Boeing.

With one of the largest aircraft maintenance workforces in South Australia, focused particularly on the support of Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidons, and with more than 30 aircraft technician roles to fill over the next two years, we rely on a pipeline of candidates who are equipped to support the frontline aircraft we maintain and upgrade for the Australian Defence Force.

The Heights will support the future growth of local aerospace companies like Boeing Defence Australia, and we thank the South Australian Government for the opportunity of being involved.