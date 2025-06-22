MPD Makes Arrests in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim was standing in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast holding their cellphone in their hand. The suspect snatched the cellphone from the victim and fled the scene on foot. The victim and a witness followed the suspect, retrieved the phone, and called the police.

The suspect 20-year-old Edgar Cruz Martinez of no fixed address was arrested and charged by responding officers with Robbery (Snatch).



CCN: 25093150

