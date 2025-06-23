Rutland Barracks / Operating without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4004428
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/19/25 at 2158 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 31, Poultney
VIOLATION: Operating W/O Owner's Consent, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Paul Beckley
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Carl Gilbert
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mashantucket, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in Poultney. At this time, Officers with Castleton Police Department and Fair Haven Police Department were investigating a separate incident when they came across the vehicle in Castleton. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Paul Beckley (56) for operating the vehicle without owner's consent. Beckley was also found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. He was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 08/04/2025 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
