Rutland Barracks / Operating without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4004428

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 06/19/25 at 2158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 31, Poultney

VIOLATION: Operating W/O Owner's Consent, Criminal DLS


ACCUSED: Paul Beckley                                                

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT


VICTIM: Carl Gilbert

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mashantucket, CT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in Poultney. At this time, Officers with Castleton Police Department and Fair Haven Police Department were investigating a separate incident when they came across the vehicle in Castleton. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Paul Beckley (56) for operating the vehicle without owner's consent. Beckley was also found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. He was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 08/04/2025 at 1000 hours.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

