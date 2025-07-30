Shaftsbury Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3002067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET. SGT. LAUREN RONAN

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 7-29-25 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beech St, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child.

ACCUSED: Cody Shores

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 6

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2025, the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) received a report involving concerning statements made by a 6-year-old juvenile regarding inappropriate conduct in a shared residence. The juvenile reported to a family member that Cody Shores, had exposed himself to her. An investigation by Detectives with the Vermont State Police, in coordination with DCF was commenced.

Following this initial report, the juvenile was interviewed at the Bennington County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) on May 28, 2025. During the interview, the juvenile disclosed allegations of lewd and lascivious conduct perpetrated by Shores.

As a result of that investigation, Cody Shores was arrested on July 29th, 2025. He was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Shores was taken into custody on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a child, as well as a probation violation. He was held without bail and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center.

Cody Shores is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on July 30, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2025

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.