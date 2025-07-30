Shaftsbury Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3002067
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET. SGT. LAUREN RONAN
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 7-29-25 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beech St, Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child.
ACCUSED: Cody Shores
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 6
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2025, the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) received a report involving concerning statements made by a 6-year-old juvenile regarding inappropriate conduct in a shared residence. The juvenile reported to a family member that Cody Shores, had exposed himself to her. An investigation by Detectives with the Vermont State Police, in coordination with DCF was commenced.
Following this initial report, the juvenile was interviewed at the Bennington County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) on May 28, 2025. During the interview, the juvenile disclosed allegations of lewd and lascivious conduct perpetrated by Shores.
As a result of that investigation, Cody Shores was arrested on July 29th, 2025. He was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks. Shores was taken into custody on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a child, as well as a probation violation. He was held without bail and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center.
Cody Shores is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on July 30, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2025
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.