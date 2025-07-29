FW: Derby Barracks/ Missing Person
***UPDATE***
On 07/29/2025, at approximately 0906 hours, Joyce Ashman was located safe by Search and Rescue personnel in the woods off Toad Pond Road, in Morgan, VT. The Vermont State Police were assisted in this search by members of New England K9, North Country Search Dogs, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, the Vermont Air Guard, Newport Ambulance Service, and the Charleston Fire Department.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
Missing Person
CASE#: 25A5004097
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/28/2025, 1158 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Toad Pond Rd, Morgan, VT
MISSING PERSON: Joyce Ashman
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/28/25, at approximately 1158 Hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a missing person. Larry Ashman reported his wife Joyce Ashman, 68 years old of Morgan had left their residence on Toad Pond Rd at approximately 1816 hours on 07/27/2025. It was reported Joyce left the residence on foot wearing blue jeans, a blue New England Patriots sweatshirt and using her white cane. Joyce is approximately 4’11” and has difficulty with vision. Joyce was last seen on Toad Pond Rd towards Vermont Route 111. Joyce may be in the Island Pond area.
Anyone who has seen Joyce or anyone matching her description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.
