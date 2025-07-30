Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 25A2005073

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

 

STATION: VSP St Albans

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2025 @ 0008 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd/Tyler Branch Rd, Enosburg VT

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Kaiser Coons

 

AGE: 39

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg,  VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/20/2025 at approximately 0008 hours, Trooper's from the St Albans Barracks received notification that a male had attempted to confront ATV riders on Tyler Branch Rd in the town of Enosburg. The ATV riders left the scene and the male began pursuing after them in a pickup truck. The pursuit lasted for an extended period of time and included erratic behavior from the male towards the ATV riders. The ATV riders were eventually able to break free from the pursuit, gain cell service, and call police. The ATV riders were later able to identify the male as 39 year old Kaiser Coons of Enosburg.

 

Coons was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on September 8th 2025 at 0830 hours for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @ 0830 hours           

 

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

LODGED: N/A

 

BAIL:N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

