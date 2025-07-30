St Albans Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005073
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: VSP St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2025 @ 0008 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Rd/Tyler Branch Rd, Enosburg VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Kaiser Coons
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/20/2025 at approximately 0008 hours, Trooper's from the St Albans Barracks received notification that a male had attempted to confront ATV riders on Tyler Branch Rd in the town of Enosburg. The ATV riders left the scene and the male began pursuing after them in a pickup truck. The pursuit lasted for an extended period of time and included erratic behavior from the male towards the ATV riders. The ATV riders were eventually able to break free from the pursuit, gain cell service, and call police. The ATV riders were later able to identify the male as 39 year old Kaiser Coons of Enosburg.
Coons was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on September 8th 2025 at 0830 hours for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
