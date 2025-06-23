GoHighLevel Discount Promo Ends, But 30-Day Free Trial & Annual Plan Savings Are Just Beginning

GoHighLevel 30-Day Free Trial Begins

GoHighLevel’s summer promo has ended, but new users can still access full platform features with a 30-day trial and save more with annual billing.

FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel’s two-week Summer Promo officially wrapped up after delivering major savings and a wave of new user engagement worldwide. The 50% discount campaign, which ran for a limited time, offered new and existing users deep savings across all subscription tiers. Marketers and agencies took full advantage of the opportunity to streamline their tools, upgrade their plans, and explore GoHighLevel's all-in-one platform at a fraction of the cost.

Following the campaign's success, GoHighLevel is shifting focus to long-term value, introducing a discounted annual plan option paired with a 30-day free trial for new users.This extended offer ensures that those who missed the promo can still get started affordably while testing the platform's full capabilities risk-free.Explore Before You Commit: GoHighLevel's 30-Day Free Trial for New UsersGoHighLevel is extending an exclusive 30-day free trial to first-time users, giving them full access to the platform's all-in-one marketing and CRM system with no upfront cost. This trial is designed to let agencies, consultants, and marketers thoroughly evaluate the platform before purchasing.During the trial, users can explore core features across all plans, including:- Funnel and website builders- CRM and lead pipelines- Email and SMS automation- Booking calendars and call tracking- AI tools and chatbot features- White-label branding options and dashboards- Basic integrations and automation workflowsThe 30-day trial is not a limited or stripped-down version. It offers genuine, unrestricted access, providing enough time for users to test campaign performance, automate client communications, and explore GoHighLevel's operational flexibility. The trial serves as a practical, low-risk entry point for those considering consolidating their marketing tech stack.This offer is available exclusively to new users who have not previously registered for a GoHighLevel account. GoHighLevel Annual Plan Savings Now Available for Long-Term Value SeekersFollowing its successful summer promo, GoHighLevel now offers discounted annual billing across all core plans, delivering lower effective monthly rates and helping users avoid recurring monthly charges.These savings apply immediately after the 30-day free trial, giving new users time to explore the platform before committing. Here's a breakdown of what users can save by choosing the annual option:- Starter Plan: Regularly $97/month → $80/month when billed annually ($204 in yearly savings)- Unlimited Plan: Regularly $297/month → $248/month when billed annually ($588 in yearly savings)- Pro Plan: Regularly $497/month → $414/month when billed annually ($996 in yearly savings)Each plan includes unlimited users and contacts, automation tools, CRM, marketing funnels, and more, while the Unlimited and Pro tiers offer additional features like white-label branding, API access, and SaaS Mode.The annual plan is ideal for agencies ready to scale efficiently, offering:- One-time annual billing to streamline budgeting- A lower total cost of ownership- Full access to platform updates and new features- Peace of mind with no monthly billing interruptionsWhen combined with the 30-day free trial, GoHighLevel's annual discount offers a risk-free path to long-term savings, consolidation, and growth.All-in-One Functionality Backed by a Growing EcosystemGoHighLevel continues to stand out as a leading all-in-one platform, giving users the tools they need to automate, scale, and serve clients—all from one centralized system. For agencies and marketing teams, this means fewer subscriptions, reduced tech fatigue, and more consistent client results.Core platform benefits include:Unlimited usage: No caps on users, contacts, or funnelsCRM & pipeline management: Track leads, sales, and customer engagement in one placeMarketing automation: SMS, email, voicemail drops, AI chat, and smart workflowsCalendar and scheduling: Integrated appointment tools that sync with client communicationFunnel and website builder: Design and launch campaigns quickly without external platformsWhite-label & SaaS tools: Brand the platform as your own, offer client dashboards, and create recurring revenueRobust support: 24/7 live chat, on-demand tutorials, and weekly feature updatesGoHighLevel also fosters a vibrant, global user community with over 30,000 active members sharing strategies, templates, and real-world use cases. Whether scaling an agency, replacing siloed tools, or launching a SaaS product, GoHighLevel delivers a flexible, future-ready platform backed by a team focused on continuous innovation.About GoHighLevelFounded in 2018, GoHighLevel is a leading all-in-one SaaS platform built to support agencies, consultants, and marketing professionals in streamlining their operations and scaling their services. By combining core tools such as CRM, funnel builders, automation workflows, AI chat, scheduling, and white-label SaaS capabilities into a single platform, GoHighLevel helps users eliminate the need for multiple disconnected tools.GoHighLevel is trusted by over 500,000 businesses globally and used in over 150 countries. Its flexible infrastructure is ideal for both small consulting firms and large agencies managing hundreds of clients. The platform’s standout features include unlimited usage, customizable dashboards, API integrations, and scalable client reporting—making it a preferred choice for high-growth teams.In addition to its robust toolset, GoHighLevel maintains a rapidly evolving ecosystem. This includes a vibrant online community, real-time feature voting and roadmap input, partner certifications, and dedicated onboarding programs. With regular product updates and 24/7 support, the company is committed to continuous innovation that empowers users to deliver measurable results for their clients.Headquartered in Florida, USA, GoHighLevel’s mission is to democratize access to enterprise-grade marketing technology by making it affordable, powerful, and easy to use—all in one place.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhen did the HighLevel Summer Promo Discount end?The GoHighLevel Summer Promotion offering 50% off all plans officially ended on June 22, 2025. The promotion was available globally to both new and existing users during a two-week period.How can I sign up for the GoHighLevel free trial?New users can register for GoHighLevel's 30-day free trial by visiting the official website at https://www.gohighlevel.com and selecting "Start Free Trial." No upfront payment is required for trial activation.

Are there any extensions available after the initial GoHighLevel trial period?The standard trial duration is 30 days. Extensions are not automatically granted, but users may reach out to GoHighLevel's support team to inquire about trial-related questions or specific account needs.What features are included in the GoHighLevel free trial?The trial provides access to core platform tools such as funnel and website builders, CRM features, email and SMS automation, appointment scheduling, pipelines, and basic integrations. Some advanced features may vary depending on plan selection during trial setup.Can I access full platform capabilities during the free trial of GoHighLevel?Yes. The 30-day trial is designed to give users a broad experience of the platform. Most features found in paid plans are available during the trial period, enabling users to evaluate the system thoroughly before committing.Is customer support available to users during the GoHighLevel trial period?Yes. Trial users have access to in-app support, including live chat, help center resources, and onboarding guidance to assist with setup and questions.How do I cancel my GoHighLevel free trial?Users can cancel their trial at any time by logging into their account, navigating to the billing section, and selecting the cancellation option. No charges will be applied if canceled before the trial period ends.Does GoHighLevel have a money-back guarantee?GoHighLevel offers a 30-day refund policy on paid plans. Users must contact support within 30 days of billing to request a refund, subject to the platform’s terms of service.

