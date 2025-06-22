State of Emergency Declared Following Severe Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul today declared a State of Emergency in 32 counties in response to severe weather and extreme heat impacting communities across New York. A cluster of severe thunderstorms impacted parts of the North Country, Central New York, Southern Tier, and the Capital District early this morning causing downed trees and power lines, structural damage and numerous power outages. Rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour will continue with additional two to four inches totals likely. The heaviest rain will likely continue to fall over areas in Central New York and Southern Tier that have already seen heavy rain. Flash flooding may extend into the Southern Tier and Mid-Hudson regions, especially from Broome to Ulster/Sullivan Counties. Numerous power outages exist from the North Country to the Southern Tier Regions. In addition, a multi-day heatwave will begin today statewide, with a combination of high temperatures and humidity resulting in feels-like temperatures between 90 to over 100 degrees through Wednesday.

“Our hearts break for the tragic loss of life during last night’s storms, and my administration has been in touch with local elected officials offering support,” Governor Hochul said. “State emergency response personnel are already on the ground providing resources and support as we work to recover from this severe weather and restore power quickly. I urge all New Yorkers to stay weather aware and take precautions to stay vigilant and safe as extreme heat and severe weather are expected to continue impacting the State over the next couple of days.”

The State of Emergency includes Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Greene, Kings, Madison, Nassau, New York, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Suffolk, Tioga, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester and contiguous counties.

At Governor Hochul's direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Enhanced Monitoring Mode to track the storms and damage. They are working closely with local emergency managers and governments to support requests and provide assistance as requested. State agencies stand ready to respond with equipment and personnel. Light towers have been provided to Oneida County and other materials stored in the State’s nine stockpiles including generators and pumps are also available to support local needs.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control has activated its Fire Operations Center and can deploy teams, including canine units to provide support. The State’s swift water rescue teams are also prepared to respond.

New Yorkers can sign up for text weather and emergency alerts by texting their county or borough to 333111.