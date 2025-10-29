Protecting Domestic Violence Survivors and Families

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted progress in strengthening the law enforcement response to domestic violence and better protecting survivors and families through significant improvements to training for police recruits and current law enforcement professionals. Beginning January 1, 2026, all recruits must complete a new Domestic Incident Response section of the required Basic Course for Police Officers, a major step forward in how new officers are trained to respond to intimate partner and gender-based violence. In the past six months, nearly 1,000 professionals representing law enforcement agencies, district attorney offices, and probation departments in each of the 17 counties participating in STRIVE (Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence) have received training to implement trauma-informed, survivor-centered strategies.

“As the daughter of a domestic violence survivor, I know firsthand that the scars of domestic violence run deep; that’s why I’m committed to strengthening resources from law enforcement to support services so we can better protect survivors,” Governor Hochul said. “We’ve made significant progress — allocating record levels of funding for victim services and law enforcement, and empowering district attorneys to take on violent offenders — but our work is far from finished. I’ll never stop fighting to protect families and ensure every New Yorker is safe.”

The 16-hour Domestic Incident Response curriculum incorporates the latest research and practices in domestic violence response. It emphasizes survivor-centered, culturally responsive, and trauma-informed policing, reflecting the principles that guide New York’s statewide approach to preventing and responding to domestic and gender-based violence. The curriculum also:

introduces lethality assessment training to help officers recognize indicators of escalating or potentially lethal violence;

features interactive exercises, decision-based exercises and reality-based scenarios that prepare recruits for the complex nature of domestic incident calls;

teaches trauma-informed interviewing techniques to help officers understand how trauma can affect survivors;

addresses technology-facilitated abuse, such as cyberstalking and GPS tracking; and

provides guidance on documenting and using digital evidence to strengthen investigations and prosecutions.

Developed by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) in partnership with the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, the curriculum was approved by the State’s Municipal Police Training Council last month. Among other responsibilities, the Council sets basic training requirements for police, peace, and correction officers. The Basic Course for Police Officers consists of more than 700 hours of training on topics ranging from cultural diversity to crisis intervention, and recruits must successfully complete it within one year of appointment.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “The new Domestic Incident Response curriculum and our growing STRIVE initiative reflect a clear evolution in how New York approaches domestic violence. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re equipping officers with the tools to respond with empathy and awareness, and helping communities build survivor-centered systems that protect families and promote long-term change.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Our goal is to make sure everyone impacted by violence has access to the resources they need and deserve no matter who they reach out to for help. For survivors of domestic violence and intimate partner abuse who choose to report to law enforcement, we need to do everything we can to ensure that the criminal justice system has the training and resources needed to respond appropriately. This project is part of the Governor’s continued commitment to support the safety and healing of those impacted by domestic violence.”

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence General Counsel Jara Traina said, “When survivors call the police for assistance during a domestic violence incident, they deserve a response that is survivor-centered and trauma-informed. Be it through programs like STRIVE, revamping trainings for law enforcement, or improvements to gun and discovery reform laws, Governor Hochul has made it clear that New York is committed to combating domestic violence and holding those who harm accountable. OPDV is proud to have taken the lead in writing and training first responders on this new curriculum. We are thankful for the Governor’s leadership, and for collaborations like this one with DCJS that further our mission.”

This updated training complements the STRIVE initiative, in which Governor Hochul has invested a record $20.2 million to improve how communities address domestic violence by fostering collaboration among police, prosecutors, probation departments, and service providers. In the last six months, nearly 1,000 professionals have been trained by subject-matter experts supported by more than $300,000 in STRIVE funding. That technical assistance training is ongoing, and DCJS field advisors are working directly with STRIVE-funded agencies and organizations to strengthen local implementation and build sustainable, coordinated community responses.

