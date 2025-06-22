Tess Mann Atelier Takes Center Stage as Exclusive Designer for Beverly Hills Fashion Show Fundraiser

Tess Mann Atelier featured on the runway at at A Pink Pump Affair 2025. Photo credit: Jerry Lexion of Diamond Dust Photography. Tess Mann Atelier featured on the runway at at A Pink Pump Affair 2025. Photo credit: Jerry Lexion of Diamond Dust Photography. Tess Mann and Areva Martin on the pink carpet with Tess Mann Atelier models at A Pink Pump Affair 2025. Photo credit: Debra Simmons of Diamond Dust Photography. Tess Mann on the pink carpet with Tess Mann Atelier models at A Pink Pump Affair 2025. Photo credit: Debra Simmons of Diamond Dust Photography.

Former FBI agent turned couture designer showcases couture designs at 17th annual Special Needs Network fundraiser.

The artistry, empowerment, and elegance on display were a perfect mirror of what A Pink Pump Affair represents: fashion with a purpose, style with substance.” — Areva Martin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier was selected as the exclusive fashion brand for the highly anticipated fashion show at A Pink Pump Affair 2025, the Special Needs Network's signature fundraising event. The showcase took place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel's International Ballroom, where hundreds of influential women gathered for the 17th annual celebration themed "SNN in Wonderland."

Designer Tess Mann, a former FBI field agent turned couture designer, presented a showcase featuring primarily designs from her celebrated Sophisticate Collection. The show concluded in traditional runway format with stunning bridal designs from her couture wedding collection, creating a memorable finale for the afternoon's festivities.

"Being chosen as the exclusive designer for such a meaningful event was truly an honor," said Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director of Tess Mann Atelier. "A Pink Pump Affair represents the perfect intersection of fashion and purposeful philanthropy, values that align beautifully with our brand's mission of creating exceptional pieces for life's most significant moments."

“This year’s fashion show, headlined by the extraordinary Tess Mann, beautifully reflected the essence of our mission—to celebrate and uplift women while advocating for children and families with developmental disabilities. The artistry, empowerment, and elegance on display were a perfect mirror of what A Pink Pump Affair represents: fashion with a purpose, style with substance,“ says Areva Martin, Esq., Founder and President of Special Needs Network.

The exclusive fashion presentation was part of a larger afternoon that included the Women of Distinction Awards, honoring remarkable women who have championed the cause of children and families with autism and developmental disabilities throughout Southern California. This year's honorees included award-winning recording artist Shanice (Lifetime Achievement Award), Habitat for Humanity Greater LA President and CEO Erin G. Rank (Innovator Award), attorney and board director Shannon Nash (Trailblazer Award), and fashion designer and entrepreneur Galina Sobolev (Visionary Award).

The event, emceed by CBS anchor and award-winning broadcast journalist Pat Harvey, with celebrity auctioneer Kym Whitley, raised critical funds for the Special Needs Network's mission. This year, a portion of proceeds supported families impacted by the devastating Pacific Palisades and Altadena fires, extending the organization's reach beyond autism advocacy to assist those facing unexpected crises.

Held annually since 2009, A Pink Pump Affair brings together 500 accomplished women, including entrepreneurs, attorneys, philanthropists, bankers, physicians, and entertainment industry executives. The high tea luncheon, fashion show, and awards gala has become one of the most anticipated philanthropic events in Southern California.

The Special Needs Network's recently completed Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (C.A.D.D.) on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Campus in South Los Angeles serves as a beacon of hope and support, delivering comprehensive medical and developmental services—including ABA therapy, early intervention programs, and family support services—to primarily Medi-Cal recipients and low-to-moderate-income families in the historic Watts/Willowbrook/Compton neighborhood. The center's innovative approach is quickly becoming a local and national model for supporting families and combating health inequities.

Photos used in this press release with permission.

Runway photos: Jerry Lexion of Diamond Dust Photography

Pink carpet photos: Debra Simmons of Diamond Dust Photography

Event producer: First Option Entertainment & Film Works

Qualified sales professionals and luxury retail partners interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at info@tessmannatelier.com.

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning at pr@tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.