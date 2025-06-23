K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Launch Summer Safety and Energy Awareness Campaign Across Resident Communities

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Michael Kadisha Nathan Kadisha

New Initiative Offers Practical Tips to Help Residents Stay Cool, Save Energy, and be Safe During Peak Summer Months

This campaign is part of our broader mission to make sure our residents not only have quality housing, but also the tools, information, and support they need to truly thrive” — Michael Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable prices have launched a new resident-focused campaign aimed at promoting summer safety, comfort, and energy efficiency across their housing communities.The initiative includes practical tips and resources designed to help families and individuals prepare their homes for extreme heat, manage utility costs, and stay safe throughout the season.“As temperatures rise, so do the challenges for many renters trying to stay comfortable without overextending their budgets,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “This campaign is part of our broader mission to make sure our residents not only have quality housing, but also the tools, information, and support they need to truly thrive.”The campaign features reminders for everyday energy-saving habits, such as closing blinds during the hottest parts of the day, using ceiling fans efficiently, unplugging unused electronics, and limiting oven use during peak heat. In addition, the company is encouraging residents to report maintenance issues early (especially related to air conditioning units or appliances) and is equipping on-site staff to respond quickly.“We want every one of our residents to feel empowered this summer,” said Nathan Kadisha, a Principal at K3 Holdings. “That means making sure homes are cool and safe, but also that residents know we are in this with them, from offering heatwave tips to checking in on neighbors who may need extra support.”As part of the safety focus, K3 Holdings is also providing guidance around outdoor grilling, outlet safety, and smoke detector checks. In areas prone to extreme heat, the company is working with local partners to share information about nearby cooling centers and public resources.“This is what community looks like,” added Michael Kadisha. “A network of homes and people where health, comfort, and safety are a shared priority.”Please visit: www.k3holdings.com About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

