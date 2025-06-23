Printed Word Reviews to Host Award-Winning Authors at the 2025 American Library Association Annual Conference

Award-winning Authors Signing Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews April 2025 issue Printed Word Reviews March 2025

Award-winning authors and books on display at the Printed Words Reviews Table 1652 at the 2025 American Library Association Annual Conference in Philadephia.

I'm thrilled to introduce dozens of award-winning authors at ALA Table 1652 that represent a vibrant and multifaceted cross-section of the contemporary publishing world for book signings and display.” — Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 27th and 28th, Printed Word Reviews will be hosting a variety of award-winning authors at their Table 1652 during the ALA Annual conference.“As publisher of Printed Word Reviews, I'm thrilled to introduce award-winning authors in person signings at ALA 2025, as well as over a dozen curated authors with their book on display, that represent a vibrant and multifaceted cross-section of the contemporary publishing world. All authors are recognized by our Independent Press and/or NYC Big Book awards. Their diverse backgrounds—from law to medicine to film to financial planning—enrich the contemporary publishing landscape. Librarians, visit the Printed Word Reviews, Table 1652, to acquire these vital titles to fill gaps in your collection!” said Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak.Michele Kwasniewski is scheduled to hold an author signing at ALA, Table 1652, on Friday, June 27th, at 6:00 PM. She also appeared at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 10th, and the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, as well as the Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) in Los Angeles at the Printed Word Reviews table, where she signed “Falling Star: Book Three in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series.” Michele Kwasniewski is an award-winning author of the Young Adult (YA) series, "The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart," which includes “Rising Star,” “Burning Bright,” and “Falling Star.” Her professional background in film and television production, including work on INDEPENDENCE DAY and BIG BROTHER, inspired her series.Shane Svorec has an author signing scheduled at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 9:30 AM. Svorec will be signing her duel 2025 Independent Press award-winning book “Acorn Adventures”, claiming both the Childrens’ Inspirational/Motivational and Nature categories. Shane has made it her mission to advocate for those without a voice. She is highly involved in her community, an active church member, a staunch public servant, a former Board of Education President, a mental health and crisis intervention worker, a perpetual peacemaker, and a kindness spreader.Kimberly Adams has an author signing scheduled at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 10:00 AM. She will be signing “Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly,” the first in a children's series inspired by her pet llama, Charlie. The series aims to instill morals of kindness, bravery, strength, and boldness. The second book, “Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library,” is a perfect acquisition for any librarian. Her third and fourth books are “A Five Mile Christmas” and “The Return of Farmer Bud.” Kimberly Adams is also a practicing attorney and Municipal Judge in Oklahoma, with prior publications in appellate practice. Adams is the founder of the Mary Kimberly Public Library in Kiowa Dr. Susan Agbenoto is scheduled for an author signing at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 10:30 AM. An award-winning author, speaker, and lay pastor, Dr. Agbenoto holds a Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling. Her books, “Restore Me! But Privately, Please” and “New Wine: A Journey Into Refueling Your Life in the Spirit,” focus on faith-based leadership and spiritual renewal, addressing the "silent struggles of leaders". “New Wine” was recognized by the 2025 Independent Press Award; and received "Best in Christian Non-Fiction" Impact award. Appeared on "Crosspoint with Mark Taylor" podcast. The Printed Word Review is here: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9798890430519 Danielle Billetz-Reppert is scheduled for an author signing event at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 11:30 AM. Her book, “The Start of All Things Good: A Complete Guide to Building Your Business,” won the 2025 Independent Press Award in both the Reference as well as the Business: Entrepreneurship & Small Business categories and received an honorable mention in the Paris Book Festival 2024 Awards. Her background is in entrepreneurship, having grown up in a family with multiple businesses. The book is a comprehensive guide for aspiring entrepreneurs.Grace Hodges is scheduled to hold an author signing at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 11:00 AM. Known professionally as Dr. Grace Torres-Hodges, she is a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon. She is the author of “Private Practice Solution: Reclaiming Physician Autonomy and Restoring the Doctor-Patient Relationship,” which won the 2024 Independent Press Award in Medical Nonfiction. Her book empowers physicians to regain control over their practice through a Direct Care mindset. She is affiliated with "SoMeDocs: Doctors on Social Media". She also offers coaching services through D2P Medicus Consulting & Physician Coaching.Jessica Bantom has an author signing scheduled at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at noon. She is the author of "Design For Identity: How to Design Authentically for a Diverse World." She participated in a "Design for Identity: Six Habits for Culturally Competent Designers" event on February 19, 2025, which included a book signing opportunity, and spoke at the "2025 Justice for All Summit". Jessica Bantom's background includes marketing, IT, and management consulting, before focusing on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) consulting. Her book addresses the lack of diversity in the design industry.Susan Wands is scheduled for an author signing at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 12:30 PM. Published by SparkPress, distributed by Simon & Schuster, she’ll be signing High Priestess and Empress, Book Two, Arcana Oracle Series, which has won many literary awards including the NYC Big Book Award, OZMA, American Legacy, and IPPY. Her recent "Emperor and Hierophant Book Tour 2025" stopped in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. In October, Wands will be lecturing at the Berlin Occulture Conference. Wands is a writer, tarot reader, and actor, a graduate of the University of Washington, with professional acting experience on Broadway. Her Arcana Oracle Series is inspired by tarot and her research on Pamela Colman Smith. She is co-chair of the NYC Chapter of the Historical Novel Society.Loretta Goldberg is scheduled for an author signing at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 1:00 PM. Goldberg is an award-winning author. Her debut novel, “The Reversible Mask: An Elizabethan Spy Novel,” has received several awards and her second novel, “Beyond the Bukubuk Tree: A World War II Novel of Love and Loss” was released in June 2024, was recognized by the NYC Big Book Award, along with CIBA and IPPY. She holds a BA (Hons.) in English, Music, and History, and came to the USA on a Fulbright scholarship for piano. She chairs the NYC Chapter of the Historical Novel Society (HNS-NY).Bernadette Wells & Carl Baker are scheduled to sign their book at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 1:30 PM. They are the co-authors of “Bliss and Her Friends,” a children's book about valuing friendships. Carl Baker was inspired to write by his mother's legacy of creating books for children. Bernadette Wells used the book as an outlet during her moves in and out of NYC.Kathryn Troutman is scheduled for an author signing at ALA, Table 1652, on Saturday, June 28th, at 2:00 PM. Troutman conducts training sessions on federal and private industry resumes. Troutman’s ”Transitioning Your Federal Resume to Private Industry: Are You at the Fork of the Road?” is a very timely title. She founded The Resume Place over 30 years ago, establishing it as the first Federal resume writing and coaching business in the U.S. She received the Industry Hero Award in 2022, along with multiple awards including the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award. Her website, https://resume-place.com/ , serves as her primary online hub. The Printed Word Review is here: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9781733777933 Michael Dow, The Nurse FlorenceSeries - Introducing Some Medical Words to Kids in Every Book, will host a discussion and Q&A session Sunday, June 29, 2025: 11:30 AM – 12:20 PM at the Chapter One Stage, Booth 112. Free autographed books will be given to attendees. Dow, the author of the series with 164 books and counting, holds 2 Bachelor's degrees and 3 Master's degrees. He is a practicing Registered Nurse in an inpatient psychiatric hospital. His books are available for sale on Harvard University's Online Bookstore at www.Harvard.com More information about each author can be found on https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors In addition, Printed Word Reviews has curated a special group of books on display for librarians to add to their collection. Here is latest list of authors and books showcased at the show:Audiobook: Nonfiction / Business General, Negotiation Simplified by Jim Reiman: $24.95; 978-1645439578 * Book on displayAutobiography, Living While Human by Arwinder Kaur: $26.50; 978-0228851325Book on displayBusiness / Cultural and Social Issues, Design for Identity: How to Design Authentically for a Diverse World by Jessica Bantom: $29.95; 979-8887970134 * Bantom is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at noonBusiness: Entrepreneurship & Small Business / Reference, The Start of All Things Good: A Complete Guide to Building Your Business by Danielle Billetz-Reppert: $16.95; 979-8227477644 * Billetz-Reppert is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 11:30amChildrens Fiction, Acorn Adventures by Shane Svorec: $20.99; 978-1665532259 * Svorec is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 9:30amChildrens Fiction, Bliss and Her Friends by Bernadette Wells and Carl Baker: $20.99; 978-1665532259 * Wells & Baker are signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 1:30pmChildrens Fiction, Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly by Kimberly Adams: $16.95; 978-1645436928 * Adams is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 10amChildrens Fiction, Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library by Kimberly Adams: $16.95; 978-1637550458 * Adams is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 10amChildrens Fiction, Five Mile Charlie: The Return of Farmer Bud by Kimberly Adams: $16.95; 978-1637551974 * Adams is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 10amChildrens Holiday, Five Mile Charlie: A Five Mile Christmas (Five Mile Charlie, 3) by Kimberly Adams: $16.95; 978-1637554364 * Adams is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 10amChildrens-Humor, Tongue Teasers: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins - A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight: $19.99; 978-1953411426 * Book on displayChristian, New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit by Dr. Susan Agbenoto: $13.95; 979-8890430519 * Agbenoto is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 10:30amEducation, The Art of Being a School Counselor: Leading with Confidence, Compassion & Authenticity by Nancy Regas: $17.95; 978-1977235961 * Book on displayMotivational, The Zen of Dancing in the Rain: Becoming One with the Storm by Aurita Maldonado: ASIN: ‎B09YL4KZKJ * Maldonado is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 2:30pmFantasy/Historical Fantasy/Magical Realism, Plague of Flies: Revolt of the Spirits, 1846 by Laurel Anne Hill: $18.95; 978-1949534207 * Book on displayGeneral Fiction, CLEAR-CUTS by Joshua S. Narins: $16.99; 979-8986427041 * Book on displayLeadership / LGBTQ, The Souls of Queer Folk: How Understanding LGBTQ+ Culture Can Transform Your Leadership Practice by Dr. Joel A. Davis Brown: $24.95; 979-8887970004 * Book on displayLGBTQ, Boy Wander: A Coming of Age Memoir by Jobert Abueva: $23.95; 978-1955826273 * Book on displayLGBTQ Nonfiction, Dueling Photographers: George Dureau and Robert Mapplethorpe by Jack Fritscher, PhD: $19.95; 978-1890834692 * Book on displayLiterary Fiction, False Neutral by Joshua S. Narins: $14.99; 979-8986427003 * Book on displayMedical Nonfiction, Private Practice Solution: Reclaiming Physician Autonomy and Restoring the Doctor-Patient Relationship by Grace Torres-Hodges: $24.98; 979-8989170715Hodges is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 11amMilitary Fiction, Beyond the Bukubuk Tree: A World War II Novel of Love and Loss by Loretta Goldberg: $18.99; 978-8412232585 * Goldberg is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 1pmSelf-help / Woman's Issues, Pound On!! From the Glass Slipper to the Glass Ceiling by Robin Rotenberg: $25.00; 978-0578703268 * Book on displayReference, Transitioning Your Federal Resume to Private Industry: Are You at the Fork of the Road? by Kathryn Troutman: $29.95; 978-1733777933 * Troutman is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 2pmThriller, Archidamus by Janet Shawgo: $17.95; 978-1635052145 * Book on displayThriller, Legacy of Lies by Janet Shawgo: $14.95; 978-1733404501 * Book on displayVisionary Fiction, High Priestess and Empress, Book Two, Arcana Oracle Series by Susan Wands: $17.95; 978-1684632343 * Wands is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Saturday, June 28th, at 12:30pmWomen's Fiction, Adopted by Robert Oberle: $19.95; 978-1662485978 * Book on displayYoung Adult Fiction, RISING STAR Book One of The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele Kwasniewski: $20.00; 978-1950544165 * Kwasniewski is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Friday, June 27th, at 6pmYoung Adult Fiction, Burning Bright: Book Two in The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele Kwasniewski: $20.00; 978-1950544349 * Kwasniewski is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Friday, June 27th, at 6pmYoung Adult Fiction, Falling Star: Book Three in The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart Series by Michele Kwasniewski: $20.00; 978-1950544363 * Kwasniewski is signing at ALA Table 1652 on Friday, June 27th, at 6pmAbout Printed Word Reviews:Printed Word Reviews is dedicated to showcasing and promoting exceptional literary talent. We provide comprehensive reviews, author interviews, and resources for readers and writers alike. To find out more about Printed Word Reviews, please visit https://www.printedwordreviews.com/about About Ted OlczakTed Olczak is the publisher of Printed Word Reviews magazine, and manages the marketing for the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award. Olczak launched the BookCAMP event, where authors and publishers come from around the world to connect, learn and grow; as well as the quarterly magazine BookCAMP, which addresses authors and publishers' challenges of book publishing.Olczak is a career-long publishing professional, Master's Degree in Marketing Management in Book and Magazine Publishing from New York University.Olczak started in the 90's working with book & magazine publishing, and has personally worked with thousands of books, and hundreds of publishers and authors on how to position their book and create successful marketing plans including:Penguin Random House; Simon & Schuster; Readers Digest; Scholastic; Inner Traditions; Macmillan; St. Martin's Press; Weldon Owen; Workman; Chelsea Green; Abbeville (art books); American Express Publishing; Berrett-Koehler (Nonfiction); Charlesbridge (childrens); Chronicle Books; SOHO Publishing (Crime/Mystery); Candlewick (childrens); Dark Horse Comics; Harvard Business Press; Journalstone (Horror); Kensington Books (Young Adult/ Romance); Microcosm Publishing; New Harbinger (Psychology/Mental Health); North Atlantic Books (MBS/Cook/lifestyle); Sterling (Publishing arm of Barnes & Noble); Parragon; Osprey (Military); Vertical Inc. (Manga/Lit); Oceanview (Mystery); Viz Media (Manga); etc.His experience includes Independent Book Publishers Association, Independent Press Award, NYC Big Book Award; BookCAMP magazine; Publishers Weekly; National Business/Lifestyle Magazines (FORTUNE, Money, Delta, United, and 14 others); helped New York Magazine create its sister visitor publication IN-New York Magazine; Publisher of New York City Weddingpages newsstand & playbill products; managed News Communications Tribco's newspaper sales department. Forecasting, budgeting, excellent sales, marketing and event sales track history. Motivated by and interested in "the challenge" & building businesses to succeed.Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ted-olczak-64a1386/

