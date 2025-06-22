LILIANA BAKAYOKO INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LAW FIRM NAMED TOP GLOBAL BUSINESS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR BY IAOTB

Liliana Bakayoko International Business Law Firm will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liliana Bakayoko Law Firm Recognized as Top Global Business Law Firm of the Year by the International Association of Top BusinessesLiliana Bakayoko Law Firm, a leader in the international business and digital law sector, was recently selected as Top Global Business Law Firm of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Liliana Bakayoko, Founder and Principal Attorney, whose pioneering legal vision and global expertise have positioned her firm at the forefront of legal innovation. With over 20 years of experience, Liliana is a celebrated international business lawyer, renowned for transforming legal challenges into strategic opportunities that empower businesses to thrive in complex global markets. She developed the theory of the Positive Perception of the Law, which encourages innovation by raising awareness among businesses of their creative power to initiate new practices that can lead to the evolution of legal norms.Liliana Bakayoko Law Firm is known for its personalized, high-level legal consulting and expertise in international business law. The firm operates at the intersection of business, technology and law, guiding clients through emerging issues in digital law, AI governance, neurorights, intellectual property, corporate strategy, and government relations. Its approach not only aligns legal frameworks with evolving business goals but also inspires companies to see the law as a catalyst for transformative change and market leadership.Liliana Bakayoko’s influence extends far beyond traditional legal practice. She has gained global recognition for her groundbreaking work in digital law and AI law, including her advocacy for the legal personhood of autonomous systems and the development of ethical frameworks for neurorights, protecting human rights against emerging technologies that interpret and influence human cognition. She is the creator of the concept of Neurocognitive Trade Secrets, advocating for a new legal category to protect valuable business ideas before they have been expressed verbally or in writing. Her insights make her a trusted advisor to multinational corporations and governments woldwide.Liliana also serves as an international investment, business development, and government relations consultant for a U.S.-based multinational specializing in technology-focused strategic consulting. Her work fosters innovation, economic growth, and international collaboration between businesses and regulators.With a legal network spanning over 150 countries,Liliana Bakayoko Law Firm offers unparalleled access to cross-border legal expertise, enabling clients to achieve strategic objectives while navigating international legal complexities with confidence.As a result of this award, Liliana Bakayoko Law Firm will be featured in IAOTB’s annual Global Business Spotlight and honored at the IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala, as Top Global Business Law Firm of the Year, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, celebrating the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies and professionals that exemplify leadership, innovation, and global impact. Honorees are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process that considers professional reputation, client success, and industry influence. Only a select few are recognized annually with this prestigious designation.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB and IAOTP, shared:"Liliana Bakayoko is redefining the role of law in the 21st century. Her firm represents the future of global legal practice—agile, visionary, and deeply committed to advancing innovation and justice worldwide. We are proud to welcome Liliana Bakayoko Law Firm into our elite circle of Top Businesses of the Year." About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility.

