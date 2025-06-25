99¢ Children’s Book Returns to Amazon Just in Time for Summer — Educates Children on Staying Safe Through Storytelling

Have a Safe Summer! teaches kids vital safety tips through laughter, storytelling, and heart.

Too Many Summer Dangers. One Lifesaving Story — Just 99¢ (USD) on Amazon Kindle. A fun, read-aloud safety book for parents, grandparents, teachers, and kids.

A well-crafted, highly entertaining, educational safety story—great all year round! Every parent and grandparent should read it with their beloved before summer break.” — Regina S. from The Busy Book Bee

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer kicks off, one life-saving children’s book is making a bold return. Have a Safe Summer!, originally published in 2010, has been refreshed for a new generation — and will be available for just 99¢ (USD) for an entire week as part of a limited Kindle Countdown Deal beginning June 26.No Kindle device is needed. The story can be read instantly using the free Kindle app or any web browser.It’s the last day of school, and Ms. Bailey’s class is buzzing for summer break — but before the pizza party begins, there’s one assignment left: list five ways to have a safe summer. It should be simple… until Charlie’s wild and silly answers turn the lesson into nonstop laughter. A playful, heartwarming story that helps kids absorb life-saving tips through humor — so they’re ready for the real dangers of summer without even realizing they’re learning.Have a Safe Summer! blends fun storytelling with essential safety messages, covering drowning prevention, stranger danger, head trauma, and more. Designed to be read aloud, it’s become a favorite among parents, teachers, and caregivers looking for an approachable way to talk about serious topics.Regina S. from The Busy Book Bee shared her heartfelt praise:“Parents, aunts & uncles, and grandparents, please listen up! If your beloved is under the age of ten, then Have a Safe Summer! should be a mandatory book on your loved one’s device or bookshelf. As a grandparent myself, my number one fear is for my grandchildren’s well-being. Important topics covered are: drowning, stranger danger, head trauma, and more. Rest assured, your loved one will be at ease and request to read this fun, timeless classic safety story with you over and over again. Every parent or grandparent should read this with their beloved before summer break.”Author Scott Becker explains why he’s offering the digital version for less than a dollar:“I’ve always believed safety education should be affordable. If a parent or grandparent reads the ebook for just 99¢ (USD) and then decides to spring for the paperback — because there’s something powerful about holding a book in your hands, reading it together, and helping a child absorb life-saving lessons that could one day protect them — then I’ve done my job.”Availability:The ebook version of Have a Safe Summer! will be available for just 99¢ (USD) from June 26 through July 2, 2025, as part of Amazon’s Kindle Countdown Deal.

