Daniel Olsen Joins the GNS Law Group in Bend Oregon

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilroy Napoli Short (GNS Law Group), a premier Oregon law firm known for its robust criminal defense and litigation services, proudly announces the addition of Daniel Olsen as a defense attorney in the firm’s Bend office.

Daniel brings years of courtroom experience to the firm, having handled a wide range of cases from DUIs and property crimes to complex felony trials involving Measure 11 charges. His client-first philosophy and evidence-based strategies consistently deliver strong outcomes for individuals facing criminal charges. With this addition, the GNS Law Group further strengthens its outstanding legal team, providing clients in Central Oregon with top-tier representation.

Before joining Gilroy Napoli Short, Olsen served as a Deputy District Attorney in Marion County, where he prosecuted a wide range of cases—from misdemeanors to serious felonies. This prosecutorial experience gives him a deep understanding of how criminal cases are constructed and litigated—an invaluable advantage when building effective defense strategies. In addition to his time as a prosecutor, Daniel also worked for several years as a defense attorney, representing clients facing a variety of charges and further sharpening his courtroom acumen. His broader legal practice has also included family law and civil litigation, making him a well-rounded and versatile advocate.

Olsen earned his Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of Willamette Law Online and a key contributor to the Willamette Journal of International Law and Dispute Resolution. His undergraduate studies at Whitworth University—where he majored in Political Science and played college baseball—prepared him for a dynamic legal career.

In addition to his active legal practice, Olsen serves as a mentor to law students through both Willamette University and the Oregon State Bar. He is a member of the Marion and Deschutes County Bar Associations, the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and the OSB Criminal Law Section.

A native of the Pacific Northwest, Olsen enjoys spending time with family and getting outdoors to fish, hike, hunt, and golf. He is also the co-host of a podcast that explores how professional sports intersect with current legal issues.

About GNS Law Group

Founded by former Oregon prosecutors, Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group has offices in Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Hillsboro. The firm is widely respected for its work in DUI cases, criminal defense, personal injury, employment discrimination, and general litigation. Its attorneys have been recognized by Best of the Willamette Valley, Super Lawyers, AVVO, and The National Trial Lawyers Top 100. The law firm offers free consultations and flexible scheduling, including evenings and weekends.

Individuals in need of a criminal defense attorney can now schedule a free consultation with Daniel Olsen at GNS Law Group’s Bend office.

Legal Disclaimer:

