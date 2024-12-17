Salem Law Office Gilroy Napoli Short Expands with Addition of Joseph Morones

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group proudly announces the addition of Joseph “Joey” Morones to their Salem location. With a strong background in criminal defense, Morones brings a dedication to client advocacy and a commitment to achieving fair, just outcomes for all individuals seeking representation.

A graduate of Willamette University College of Law, Morones has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to defending clients' rights through hands-on courtroom experience across Oregon.

Before joining the law firm, Joey refined his legal acumen and honed his passion for criminal defense as a clerk at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

“Joey's extensive training, combined with his strong analytical skills and his dedication to advocating for clients, makes him an outstanding addition to our team.” said Jason Short, a partner at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group. “He brings a unique blend of practical experience and a client-centered approach that aligns perfectly with our firm’s mission of ensuring justice for all.”

At Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, Morones is committed to clear, transparent communication with his clients, helping them through the legal process with confidence and clarity. “I believe in the power of a strong attorney-client relationship, and I am dedicated to making sure my clients fully understand their rights and options,” said Morones. “Every person deserves a fair chance in court, and I am here to advocate vigorously for that right.”

Morones' arrival strengthens the Salem office, enhancing its capabilities in criminal defense law and continuing the firm’s commitment to exceptional, client-focused service. He is eager to leverage his skills and experience to benefit the Salem community and uphold the firm’s standard of excellence in legal representation.

About This Law Firm
Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group is a premier full-service law firm with offices strategically located across Oregon, including Portland, Hillsboro, Salem, Bend, and Medford. The firm offers expert legal representation in criminal defense, personal injury, employment law, and civil litigation. Backed by a team of highly skilled attorneys, many of whom are former prosecutors, Gilroy Napoli Short is committed to safeguarding clients' rights and delivering exceptional, results-driven legal support tailored to each client’s unique needs.

For more information about Joseph Morones and Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, please visit www.gilroynapolishort.com.

