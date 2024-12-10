Top-Rated Oregon Law Firm Welcomes Criminal Defense Attorney Chandler Wren to their Team

Chandler Wren, Attorney at Law

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group is pleased to announce the addition of Chandler Wren to their team of dedicated attorneys. Chandler brings a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to justice, enhancing the firm's capabilities in criminal defense and DUII defense.

Chandler's passion for law was ignited early, having grown up immersed in her father's legal practice. This upbringing fostered a deep-seated dedication to upholding justice and protecting individual rights. Before joining Gilroy Napoli Short, she gained valuable courtroom experience across Oregon as a certified law clerk and volunteered as a student extern at the Oregon Innocence Project, further honing her legal acumen.

A graduate of Oregon State University, Chandler earned dual bachelor's degrees in Business Management and Business Administration. She then pursued her Juris Doctorate at Southwestern Law School, concentrating on Criminal Law and Advocacy. Her academic background, combined with practical experience, equips her to provide robust legal defense and unwavering support to clients navigating the complexities of the criminal justice system.

"We are thrilled to have Chandler join our team," said John Gilroy, a partner at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group. "Her dedication to justice and comprehensive understanding of criminal law align perfectly with our firm's mission to deliver exceptional legal representation."

In her role at Gilroy Napoli Short, Chandler will focus on criminal defense and DUI cases, working from both the Salem and Portland offices. Her addition underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its expertise and providing personalized legal services to clients throughout Oregon.

For more information about Chandler Wren and the services offered by Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, visit www.gilroynapolishort.com or contact the firm at (503) 747-7198.

About Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group

Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group is a leading law firm in Oregon, specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, and employment law. With offices in Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Hillsboro, the firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal representation and achieving justice for its clients.

