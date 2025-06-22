Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On President Trump’s Decisive Action

TEXAS, June 22 - June 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement on President Donald Trump’s decisive action:
 
“As we unite as a Nation, we as a state must remain vigilant to secure our homeland. To ensure the highest level of safety in our communities, and out of an abundance of caution, Texas is elevating the readiness of our Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard, increasing patrols around high-risk locations and ensuring our state is fully prepared to address any threat. At this time, there is no need to worry. We want to keep it that way.
 
Texas stands with America’s Commander-in-Chief. We will defend our communities and support our troops."
 

