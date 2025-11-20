Governor Abbott Announces Cancoil Manufacturing Facility In Jacksonville

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Cancoil USA is building their new U.S. manufacturing operations center in Jacksonville, Texas. The state-of-the-art facility will create 120 new jobs and generate more than $28 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $648,000 has been extended to Cancoil. In addition, the company has been offered a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Texas is the undisputed champion for attracting more job-creating businesses than any other state, with the best business climate in the nation and a highly skilled and growing workforce across our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment of more than $28 million by Cancoil to build their U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Jacksonville will improve supply chain efficiency for diverse industries. It will also create 120 good-paying jobs in East Texas as part of the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in Texas.”

Cancoil USA is one of North America’s fastest growing manufacturers of commercial and industrial heat transfer products.

“This new facility will serve as a cornerstone for Cancoil USA’s operations, supporting manufacturing and delivering industry-leading heat transfer solutions to our customers in the United States,” said Cancoil USA Spokeswoman Monika Datta. “Our decision to invest in Jacksonville reflects our confidence in the region’s skilled workforce and its strong business climate. We look forward to building lasting relationships with the community and contributing to its economic vitality. This expansion is made possible through collaboration with local and state partners, including the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO). Together, we aim to foster growth that benefits both the local economy and our customers.”

“As a retired businessman who built factories in Jacksonville myself, I know there’s no better place to work,” said Senator Robert Nichols. “Congratulations to Cancoil and the City of Jacksonville, and thank you to Governor Abbott for making this award.”

“Texas continues to lead economically under the leadership of Governor Abbott, and Cancoil Thermal Corporation's move to Jacksonville is part of this exciting period of unprecedented job growth and opportunity,” said Representative Cody Harris. “House District 8 is reaping benefits like the 120 new jobs for the area and possible opportunities for veterans. It is exciting to see what it will mean for those of us who already call East Texas home and for those who will call it home in the future.”

“Cancoil’s decision to invest in Jacksonville represents more than just new jobs; it’s a reflection of the faith they’ve placed in our people and our future,” said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. “This project shows what’s possible when a community works together to create a strong business climate and a welcoming hometown for families. We’re proud to welcome Cancoil to Jacksonville and look forward to seeing the opportunities this partnership will create for years to come.”

“We’re honored that Cancoil chose Jacksonville for their U.S. expansion,” said JEDCO Board Chairman Darrell Dement. “This project embodies the kind of growth we strive for: innovative, forward-looking, and rooted in community values. Our Board is deeply committed to fostering projects that strengthen our economy and provide opportunities for local families. Cancoil’s investment is another step in building a stronger, more vibrant Jacksonville.”

“Cancoil’s expansion into Jacksonville is a testament to the steady progress our community has made in creating the right environment for quality jobs and long-term investment,” said JEDCO President Shane Pace. “This project will strengthen our industrial base, bring new career opportunities to local residents, and add lasting value to our city. We’re grateful for the teamwork that made this possible; from our City Council and JEDCO Board to our state and local partners, all working toward one shared goal: to make Jacksonville an even better place to live, work, and grow.”

View more about Cancoil at cancoil.com.

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.