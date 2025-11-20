Submit Release
Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Launch Criminal Investigations Into Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to launch criminal investigations into the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). 

“The goal is to identify, disrupt, and eradicate terrorist organizations engaged in criminal activities in Texas," said Governor Abbott. “We will target threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment of our citizens. We will also focus on individuals or groups who unlawfully impose Sharia law—which violates the Texas Constitution and state statutes." 

Working alongside local and federal law enforcement partners, DPS Special Agents assigned to FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces around the state will gather intelligence and initiate investigations into potential violations of state and federal law. DPS will work to disrupt any group conspiring to engage in criminal activities or seeking to establish or promote a breeding ground for extremist Islamic radicalism that violates Texas law.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from threats posed by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, including:

  • Designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations
  • Calling for investigations into Sharia courts

