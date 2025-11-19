Texas Apprehends 31 Illegal Immigrant Drivers In Panhandle

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the apprehension of 31 illegal immigrant drivers, mostly licensed out of California, along I-40 last week during a one-day, joint commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) operation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and federal law enforcement.

"Millions of Texans drive on our highways, roads, and streets every day," said Governor Abbott. "When illegal immigrants break the law and illegally drive on our roads, they endanger the lives of countless Texans and Americans. This joint state and federal operation along one of the nation’s longest transcontinental highways removed illegal drivers and unsafe vehicles from Texas roads. While liberal states like California issue licenses to illegal immigrants and risk the lives of Americans, Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities."

The operation on November 11 focused on keeping Texas roads safe by identifying individuals with suspicious commercial driver licenses (CDL) during commercial vehicle inspections. DPS CVE troopers were joined by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for the one-day operation in Wheeler County.

During the 105 commercial vehicle inspections, DPS CVE troopers were unable to verify the lawful presence of 31 drivers despite being presented with CDLs. Those drivers were referred to ICE to have their lawful presence verified. It was determined that all 31 individuals were in the country illegally.

A majority of the CDLs presented to DPS CVE troopers by those 31 illegal immigrants were issued out of California. None were issued in Texas.