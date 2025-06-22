Gov. Cox to hold media availability related to Forsyth Fire

What: Gov. Cox will hold media availability related to the Forsyth Fire. When: Sunday, June 22, 2025 1:15 p.m. Meet at roadblock on Center Street in Central, UT on SR-18 to be escorted by law enforcement 2:00 p.m. Media availability with Gov. Cox Where: Pine Valley Fire Station 680 East Main Street, Pine Valley, Utah Who: Gov. Cox State and local leaders

