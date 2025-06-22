Submit Release
Gov. Cox to hold media availability related to Forsyth Fire

What: 

Gov. Cox will hold media availability related to the Forsyth Fire.

When: 

Sunday, June 22, 2025

1:15 p.m. Meet at roadblock on Center Street in Central, UT on SR-18 to be escorted by law enforcement

2:00 p.m. Media availability with Gov. Cox

Where:

Pine Valley Fire Station

680 East Main Street, Pine Valley, Utah

Who:

Gov. Cox

State and local leaders

Legal Disclaimer:



