Gov. Cox to hold media availability related to Forsyth Fire
What:
Gov. Cox will hold media availability related to the Forsyth Fire.
When:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
1:15 p.m. Meet at roadblock on Center Street in Central, UT on SR-18 to be escorted by law enforcement
2:00 p.m. Media availability with Gov. Cox
Where:
Pine Valley Fire Station
680 East Main Street, Pine Valley, Utah
Who:
Gov. Cox
State and local leaders
