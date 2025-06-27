Gov. Cox declares June 29 a statewide Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain

Utahns also urged to conserve water to reduce fire risk

SALT LAKE CITY (June 27, 2025) — Today, Gov. Cox declared Sunday, June 29, 2025 a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain as drought conditions intensify across Utah and wildfire risks escalate.

Extreme drought conditions have expanded by 82.9 percent since early June. So far this year, 380 wildfires — 275 human-caused — have burned more than 43,000 acres statewide, stressing farms, ranches, rangelands and wildlife habitat.

“Utah is facing a tough season, and we need both divine help and practical action,” said Gov. Cox. “I invite every Utahn, whatever your faith or belief system, to join me this Sunday in a unified fast and prayer for rain. And while we look heavenward, let’s do our part here at home — fix leaks, water lawns less and use every drop wisely. Small actions, taken together, can make a big difference for our state.”

State agencies are coordinating with local governments, farmers and water districts to monitor drought indicators and provide resources. For water-saving tips, visit drought.utah.gov.

See the executive order.