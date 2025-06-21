Governor Abbott Signs Over 600 Critical Bills Passed During 89th Regular Legislative Session

TEXAS, June 21 - June 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today signed into law over 300 bills passed during the 89th Regular Legislative Session that ensure Texas remains the greatest state in the nation, bringing the total to date to over 600 bills signed into law.



“Texas is where the American dream lives," Governor Abbott. "Today, I signed critical legislation passed in the 89th Regular Legislative Session that protects the safety of Texans and safeguards the individual freedoms that our great state was founded on. Working with the Texas Legislature, we will keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."



Governor Abbott continues to review the over 1,200 bills that the Texas Legislature delivered to his desk. The sign/veto period for the 89th Regular Legislative Session continues through Sunday, June 22.



Today, Governor Abbott signed 334 bills passed by the Texas Legislature, including these 16 critical pieces of legislation:



House Bill 18 (Vandeaver/Perry) enhances access to rural health care through the establishment and administration of certain programs and services.



House Bill 27 (K. King/Flores) requires all Texas public high school students to complete a one-half credit course in personal financial literacy.



House Bill 35 (Thompson/West) enhances first responder mental health access by establishing the first responder peer network for fire and EMS personnel.



House Bill 40 (Landgraf/Hughes) expands the jurisdiction of Texas business courts.



House Bill 1397 (Harris/Middleton) transfers the care and custody of the William B. Travis “Victory or Death” Letter, the Texas Constitution, and the Texas Declaration of Independence to the State Preservation Board.



House Bill 3000 (King/Perry) creates a grant program for rural ambulance services to ensure adequate ambulance services in qualified counties.



Senate Bill 10 (King/Noble) requires every classroom in Texas public schools to display the Ten Commandments.



Senate Bill 11 (Middleton/Spiller) allows schools to adopt a policy allowing students and employees to participate in daily, voluntary period of prayer and reading of religious texts.



Senate Bill 17 (Hefner/Kolkhorst) protects Texas land from purchase by foreign adversaries.



Senate Bill 31 (Hughes/Geren) ensures physicians can respond appropriately to protect the life of the mother in medical emergencies and reinforces the intent of existing abortion restrictions.

Senate Bill 34 (Sparks/King) enhances wildfire preparation and management through targeted funding for volunteer fire departments and the creation of a statewide firefighting equipment database.



Senate Bill 36 (Parker/Hefner) streamlines homeland security activities of certain entities, including the establishment and operations of the Homeland Security Division in the Texas Department of Public Safety.



Senate Bill 75 (Hall/Wilson) creates the Grid Security Commission to evaluate and provide recommendations to address all hazards to the ERCOT grid.



Senate Bill 667 (Hughes/Barry) prohibits state retirement systems from investing in certain Chinese-affiliated entities and implements a divestment plan for current assets.



Senate Bill 835 (Paxton/Leach), known as Trey’s Law, makes nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements void and unenforceable if they prohibit or limit a person's ability to disclose an act of sexual abuse.



Senate Bill 1300 (Flores/Cook) deters organized retail theft by enhancing penalties and making it easier to prosecute the crime.



The full list of bills signed by Governor Abbott can be found here.