FDLE arrests Leon County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

June 21, 2025

LEON COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Lynn Bradley Damron, III, 81, of Tallahassee, on five felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began on June 16 when FDLE agents were contacted by a local computer repairman who discovered suspected images of child sexual abuse material while working on a computer they received from a customer.

FDLE’s investigators were able to identify Damron as the owner of the device and discovered files containing numerous images depicting the sexual abuse of children on the computer.

On June 20, FDLE agents made contact with Damron and placed him under arrest for the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Damron was arrested without incident and transported to the Leon County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Court, is prosecuting the case.

FDLE’s investigation remains active.

