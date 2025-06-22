MyLondonBeauty Launches Mobile Apps and AI Assistant in London

Discover top beauty salons in London with the MyLondonBeauty app — smart, curated, and just a tap away.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLondonBeauty , a London-based company specialising in digital solutions for the beauty industry, has officially launched its mobile applications for iOS and Android, designed to simplify the discovery and booking of beauty services across the capital. The launch is accompanied by the introduction of an AI-powered assistant available through the company’s web platform, MyLondon.Beauty , offering users tailored recommendations based on location and personal preferences.Originally established as a marketing agency supporting UK salons and beauty brands, MyLondonBeauty has developed its own digital infrastructure to better serve both consumers and industry professionals. The newly released mobile apps allow users to browse nearby salons, filter by service type, view customer reviews and photos, and book appointments directly within the app.The AI assistant, available on the web platform, uses contextual data such as location, preferences, and service history to provide personalised suggestions in real time. The feature is designed to streamline the decision-making process, particularly for users who are unfamiliar with the area or seeking specific treatments without spending time browsing large directories.For beauty professionals, MyLondonBeauty offers a dedicated business portal where salons can register, build their profiles, list available services, upload images, and manage online visibility. The platform also provides insights into customer engagement and interest, supporting data-driven improvements in digital outreach and customer retention.Both mobile apps are now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.About MyLondonBeautyMyLondonBeauty is a London-based digital platform and agency serving the UK beauty industry. Initially founded as a consultancy for salons and independent professionals, the company now provides mobile and AI-based tools to help users discover and book beauty services with greater efficiency and ease. Its mission is to enhance access and visibility for local businesses through smart technology and user-centric design.The platform is entering the market in partnership with Amiscon , an international technology company specialising in the development of scalable digital solutions for B2B platforms and consumer services across a range of industries.

