BLUE MAN GROUP IS BACK ON THE ROAD WITH NORTH AMERICAN TOUR, BLUEVOLUTION, ANNOUNCED TODAY ON WORLD MUSIC DAY

The multi-city tour will sweep the nation beginning January 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Man Group announces today on World Music Day that it’s hitting the road again with the highly anticipated return of the global smash hit Bluevolution, National Tour. For the first time since 2023, the iconic trio will travel across the United States performing at premier venues in major cities. Beginning in January 2026, audiences will rock, laugh and party as three bald and blue characters explore the world and discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. For the full list of stops and to purchase tickets, visit blueman.com.The beloved production will continue to showcase classic Blue Man favorites along with brand new content including the addition of a new character exclusive to the current Tour. The “Rockstar” is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist with striking blue hair who will join the Blue Men in creating a multi-sensory experience fans can remember for years to come. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and hilarious absurdity, showgoers will join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.Blue Man Group continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, groundbreaking technology and immersive audience interaction. The upcoming tour showcases over three decades of creative evolution, with the iconic trio continuing their legacy as innovators of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.In addition to the live tour announcement, Blue Man Group content will be available on FAST channels starting today. Blue Man Group programming will go live at 3 - 8 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET and 5 - 11 p.m. ET on the Cirque du Soleil channel. The exclusive channel can be found on Amazon, Distro TV, Plex and Anoki TV, with Philo joining on June 24, bringing the Blue Man Group experience directly to streaming audiences.Show times vary by venue, with many locations offering both matinee and evening performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blueman.com or call 1.800.blueman.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.