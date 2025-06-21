At London Climate Week, forestry companies launch Natural Capital Valuation project with the Capitals Coalition and TNFD

The project will quantify and value a set of ecosystem services with the aim of building the foundation for an investible market

LONDON, ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today London Climate Action Week commences which will be attended by some 45,000 people. One of the key themes is mobilizing public and private finance to support global climate goals and transitions, particularly in the lead-up to COP30.

To advance this mission, ten leading forestry companies are today announcing they will quantify and value a set of ecosystem services with the aim of building the foundation for an investible market. These entities own or manage millions of hectares of forests in 21 countries.

The 18-month project, an initiative of the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC), will be supported by Value Australia (part of the Capitals Coalition) and the Taskforce on Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

Independent Chair of the ISFC, Dr David Brand said, “The world must begin to increase investments with positive impacts on both climate and nature. However, if we are to attract the scale of funding required these investments must also make economic sense. The global forestry sector can deliver sustainable, renewable materials as well as positive outcomes for climate and nature. Central to this is standardizing the accounting for the extensive natural capital assets managed by these companies. ISFC members wish to be at the forefront of this work and have therefore decided to come together to build out mutually supporting Natural Capital reports.”

Mark Gough, Chief Executive Officer of Capitals Coalition said, “The contribution that the forestry sector can make has often been undervalued. The ISFC is stepping up to address this by working with the Capitals Coalition and TNFD to produce consistent accounts and disclosures that can reflect the true value of forestry.”

Rayne van den Berg, Chief Value Officer at Value Australia (a regional Capitals Coalition hub), said, “Many individual companies and thought leaders have worked for years to develop frameworks and methodologies to quantify and value Natural Capital with the aim of providing better information for more informed decision-making. This project will be a ‘game-changer’ as, for the first time, a collective of leading forestry companies will develop consistent reports for their most material ecosystem services and the approach taken to quantifying impacts and dependencies.”

Tony Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of the Taskforce for Nature Related Financial Disclosures said, “TNFD is pleased to support this collective effort as ISFC has been able to bring together an impressive range of forestry sector players prepared to work together for the good of nature and climate outcomes, balanced with delivering returns. The TNFD framework, and the LEAP process, being adopted by enterprises all over the world, provides the frame of reference for this project. The missing piece of that puzzle has been the valuation of ecosystem services, which must occur if we are to pivot globally away from nature destructive investments to nature enhancing capital flows. TNFD will utilize the learnings from this project to help inform its guidance and to demonstrate the link between TNFD Nature-related assessments and Natural Capital Accounting for Valuation and presentation.”

About the ISFC:

The ISFC currently represents 17 major forestry companies across the world which steward some 18 million hectares in 37 different countries on all six forest growing continents. The ISFC is open to applications for membership from those which share its vision and meet its requirements. Read more at https://is-fc.com/

About the Project:

An initial ten entities have committed to the Natural Capital Valuation project with the final list of participants to be released at the close of London Climate Action Week. Those currently taking part steward estates in 21 countries: Australia/ Brazil/ Cambodia/ Canada/ China/ Estonia/ Finland/ Indonesia/ Ireland/ Japan/ Laos/ Mozambique/ New Zealand/ Papua New Guinea/ Romania/ Solomon Islands/ Sweden/ Tanzania/ Uganda/ United Kingdom/ USA/ Uruguay

About the Capitals Coalition:

The Capitals Coalition is a global collaboration of the leading initiatives involved in measuring and valuing natural, social, and human capital, providing best-in-class technical expertise and deep understanding of this evolving space. https://capitalscoalition.org/

About the TNFD:

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is comprised of 40 business and finance leaders from around the world and was launched in 2021 with the support of the G20. TNFD provides recommendations and guidance for market participants and other stakeholders about how nature beyond climate should be assessed, managed and reported. It has built a global movement of support and action, including over 500 organizations and over USD$17 trillion in assets under management (AUM) now committed to reporting their nature-related issues aligned with the TNFD recommendations published in September 2023. The TNFD recommendations build on the previous approach and recommendation of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and are aligned with the impact standards of the GRI, the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the sustainability reporting standards of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). https://tnfd.global/

