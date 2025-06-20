Senate Resolution 127 Printer's Number 974

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 974 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 127 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI AND FONTANA, JUNE 20, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating June 23, 2025, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is a rare and catastrophic form of epilepsy that begins in infancy and is characterized by prolonged and frequent seizures, developmental delays and a high risk of sudden unexplained death in epilepsy; and WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome affects approximately 1 in 15,700 individuals and, despite its rarity, has a profound impact on the children and families who face its devastating effects; and WHEREAS, This condition is caused primarily by a mutation in the SCN1A gene; and WHEREAS, While advances in genetic testing have improved diagnosis, there remains no cure and treatment is often complex and challenging; and WHEREAS, Families affected by Dravet syndrome endure immense emotional, physical and financial burdens, often requiring around-the-clock care and facing limited treatment options; and 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.