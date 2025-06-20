Submit Release
Senate Resolution 127 Printer's Number 974

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 974

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

127

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN,

COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,

CAPPELLETTI AND FONTANA, JUNE 20, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating June 23, 2025, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is a rare and catastrophic form of

epilepsy that begins in infancy and is characterized by

prolonged and frequent seizures, developmental delays and a high

risk of sudden unexplained death in epilepsy; and

WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome affects approximately 1 in 15,700

individuals and, despite its rarity, has a profound impact on

the children and families who face its devastating effects; and

WHEREAS, This condition is caused primarily by a mutation in

the SCN1A gene; and

WHEREAS, While advances in genetic testing have improved

diagnosis, there remains no cure and treatment is often complex

and challenging; and

WHEREAS, Families affected by Dravet syndrome endure immense

emotional, physical and financial burdens, often requiring

around-the-clock care and facing limited treatment options; and

