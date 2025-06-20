Senate Resolution 127 Printer's Number 974
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 974
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
127
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN,
COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,
CAPPELLETTI AND FONTANA, JUNE 20, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating June 23, 2025, as "Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome is a rare and catastrophic form of
epilepsy that begins in infancy and is characterized by
prolonged and frequent seizures, developmental delays and a high
risk of sudden unexplained death in epilepsy; and
WHEREAS, Dravet syndrome affects approximately 1 in 15,700
individuals and, despite its rarity, has a profound impact on
the children and families who face its devastating effects; and
WHEREAS, This condition is caused primarily by a mutation in
the SCN1A gene; and
WHEREAS, While advances in genetic testing have improved
diagnosis, there remains no cure and treatment is often complex
and challenging; and
WHEREAS, Families affected by Dravet syndrome endure immense
emotional, physical and financial burdens, often requiring
around-the-clock care and facing limited treatment options; and
