Senate Resolution 128 Printer's Number 975

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - northeast and Lehigh Valley regions; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the snack food capital of the world,

leading all other states in the manufacture of pretzels and

potato chips and among the highest in confection; and

WHEREAS, Since the founding of this Commonwealth, agriculture

and agribusiness has been a central part of our identity; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's farms, dairy facilities, bountiful

apple and stone fruit orchards, fruit and vegetable farms and

sprawling hardwood forests have shaped our cultural and

industrial heritage and the production of commodities used in

confection and snack foods throughout this Commonwealth and the

world; and

WHEREAS, A Sweet and Salty Trail will help ensure that the

Commonwealth continues as a national leader in the agriculture,

confectionery, snacking and food manufacturing industries; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is a hub for snack food and

confectioneries, ranking second and first for number of

employees in the United States, respectively; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is also within the top five for our

number of snack food manufacturing establishments; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is responsible for producing chocolate,

candies, sweets, chewing gum, mints, pretzels, popcorn, potato

chips, crackers, cheese puffs, chocolate covered pretzels and

chips, peanuts and nuts, fudge, cupcakes, pies, ice cream,

milkshakes, cookies, whoopie pies, donuts, maple syrup and

candies, honey and other related confection and snack items

enjoyed by consumers around the world; and

WHEREAS, A Sweet and Salty Trail would help shine a light on

an industry that supports tens of thousands of Pennsylvania jobs

through direct employment and through the sourcing,

