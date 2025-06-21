ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Tren de Aragua Gang Member for Attempting to Murder an ICE Officer

This criminal illegal alien faces federal charges including attempted murder of a federal officer and assault of a federal officer with infliction of bodily injury

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a criminal illegal alien and Tren de Aragua gang member who violently attacked a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) special agent and an FBI special agent.

“This Venezuelan national is a criminal illegal alien and Tren de Aragua gang member who violently attacked an ICE and FBI agent and has been charged with attempted murder,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Our ICE agents are facing a 500% increase surge in assaults against them. Our brave law enforcement puts their lives on the line every day to arrest terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals that the previous administration released into American communities. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults an ICE law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

On June 18, ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Omaha led an operation to arrest Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a known Tren de Aragua terrorist, in Bellevue, Nebraska. As ICE and their law enforcement partners attempted to take him into custody, Hurtado-Cariaco launched a brutal and premeditated assault on an ICE HSI special agent.

During the attack, the illegal alien threw the ICE agent to the ground, slammed her head into the pavement, ripped off her body armor, and made repeated and physical violent contact. The agent sustained serious injuries to her head and arm and was immediately transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. The agent has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Hurtado-Cariaco also assaulted an FBI agent during the incident.

Following the attack, Hurtado-Cariaco fled the scene but was apprehended approximately an hour later in the immediate area by ICE and coordinated law enforcement teams.

The Department of Justice charged Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco—an illegal alien from Venezuela—with attempted murder of a federal officer and assault of a federal officer with infliction of bodily injury.

Hurtado-Cariaco entered the U.S. illegally in 2023—and Border Patrol removed him. In 2024—under the Biden administration—he re-entered the U.S. illegally and was released into the country with a notice to appear.

