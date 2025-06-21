Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DLS x2, VCOR and Arrest on Warrant
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A4005427
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/20/2025 1905 hours
LOCATION: US RT 2 and East Village Rd, Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2, Driving Criminally Suspended, Interlock Ignition Device Required, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Ryan Larocque
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.
The operator was identified as Larocque. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers learned Larocque was violating his court ordered conditions of release, had a criminally suspended license, an active in state arrest warrant and was also required to have an ignition interlock device which he did not have. Larocque was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/23/2025 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, Saint Johnsbury
BAIL: 200.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Troop A – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
