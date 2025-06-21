Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,223 in the last 365 days.

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DLS x2, VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A4005427

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                   

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2025 1905 hours

LOCATION: US RT 2 and East Village Rd, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2, Driving Criminally Suspended, Interlock Ignition Device Required, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Larocque

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

 

The operator was identified as Larocque. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers learned Larocque was violating his court ordered conditions of release, had a criminally suspended license, an active in state arrest warrant and was also required to have an ignition interlock device which he did not have. Larocque was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/23/2025 1230 hours 

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, Saint Johnsbury

BAIL: 200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached






Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Troop A – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DLS x2, VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more