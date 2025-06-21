Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DLS x2, VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A4005427

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2025 1905 hours

LOCATION: US RT 2 and East Village Rd, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x2, Driving Criminally Suspended, Interlock Ignition Device Required, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Ryan Larocque

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

The operator was identified as Larocque. Throughout the course of the investigation Troopers learned Larocque was violating his court ordered conditions of release, had a criminally suspended license, an active in state arrest warrant and was also required to have an ignition interlock device which he did not have. Larocque was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/23/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, Saint Johnsbury

BAIL: 200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached















