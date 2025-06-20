Governor Abbott Signs Over 300 Critical Bills Passed During 89th Regular Legislative Session

TEXAS, June 20 - June 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today signed into law over 300 bills passed during the 89th Regular Legislative Session that ensure Texas remains the greatest state in the nation.

"Texas is the blueprint for America’s future," said Governor Abbott. "In my State of the State Address, I declared that our task this session is to be the guardians of freedom. The laws I signed today fulfill that task and ensure that Texans continue to benefit from the liberties that define our state."

Governor Abbott continues to review the over 1,200 bills that the Texas Legislature delivered to his desk. The sign/veto period for the 89th Regular Legislative Session continues through Sunday, June 22.

Today, Governor Abbott signed 306 bills passed by the Texas Legislature, including these 15 critical pieces of legislation:

Senate Bill 1035 (Sparks/Spiller) allows owners, operators, or lessees of agricultural operations to bring legal action against a political subdivision that violates “right to farm” protections.

Senate Bill 2231 (Hinojosa/Wilson) creates Free College Application Week, which makes applying for college more affordable and accessible by allowing Texans to apply to state universities for free during the second week of October.

Senate Bill 2570 (Flores/Guillen) adds a section to the Texas Penal Code chapter governing use of force to protect the lawful use of less-lethal force weapons by peace officers and correctional facility guards, protecting them from frivolous litigation.

House Bill 11 (Phelan/Middleton) makes it simpler to work in Texas by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses.

House Bill 12 (Bell/Parker) "DOGEs" Texas government by requiring regular efficiency audits of state agencies.

House Bill 29 (Gerdes/Perry) establishes water audit validation and mitigation requirements for municipally owned utilities that provided potable water to 150,000 service connections or more.

House Bill 33 (McLaughlin/Flores) enhances school safety by strengthening emergency operations planning, security reviews and safety audits, and training to help protect students and staff.

House Bill 229 (Troxclair/Middleton) reinforces that in Texas that there are only two sexes—male and female.

House Bill 1393 (Metcalf/Bettencourt) requires both the Central and Mountain Time portions of the state to observe daylight saving time year-round once federal approval is granted. The standard time in the state will be referred to as Texas Time.

House Bill 1481 (Fairly/Creighton) requires public schools to adopt policies prohibiting student use of personal communication devices during the school day.

House Bill 2294 (Thompson/Zaffirini) enables local workforce development boards to reimburse Texas Rising Star (TRS) Program childcare providers at maximum reimbursement rates based on their rating level, provided it does not affect the target number of subsidized children served daily.

House Bill 2306 (Villalobos/Parker) makes those convicted of human trafficking ineligible for parole when the victim is a child or disabled individual.

House Bill 2674 (Cook/Hagenbuch) ensures that the state does not place regulatory burdens on homeschool programs.

House Bill 5115 (Shaheen/Hughes) makes counting invalid votes or refusing to count valid votes an election fraud offense and enhances the offense of all election fraud to a second-degree felony, protecting election integrity.

House Bill 5629 (Wilson/Sparks) supports greater job opportunities in Texas for our veterans and their spouses by removing barriers to recognizing, and waiving fees for, occupational licenses.

