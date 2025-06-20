Maryland State Police Arrest Illinois Man After Highway Shooting in Baltimore County, Seeking Additional Victims

June 20, 2025

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting late Wednesday night on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County. Investigators believe the suspect may also be linked to three additional shootings that occurred the same night along I-83 in Pennsylvania.

The suspect is identified as Christian Ramos, 28, of Aurora, Illinois. He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses. Ramos, who also faces a separate firearm charge in Cecil County, is awaiting an initial appearance at Cecil County District Court.

Shortly before midnight on June 18, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to southbound I-83 near Shawan Road after a driver called 911 to report that his Toyota Prius had been shot while traveling south. The car had three occupants, including a two-year-old. No injuries were reported.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the victim’s vehicle and found a bullet hole in the passenger-side window and a projectile lodged in the front seat. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation and identified Ramos as a suspect after reviewing dashcam footage and conducting interviews.

Ramos is believed to have been operating a Tag Trans Inc. tractor-trailer at the time of the shooting. Investigators located the vehicle on Thursday at the TA Travel Center in Elkton, where they detained Ramos without incident. Police served a search and seizure warrant on the tractor-trailer and recovered a loaded .45-caliber handgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and multiple spent shell casings.

Investigators later learned that Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating three shootings that occurred Wednesday night along I-83 in Pennsylvania between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. Police are seeking additional victims as the investigation continues. Anyone who was traveling on I-83 through Maryland or Pennsylvania on Wednesday night and has dashcam footage or information related to the shootings is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative at 410-538-1887.

Investigators later learned that Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating three shootings that occurred Wednesday night along I-83 in Pennsylvania between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. Police are seeking additional victims as the investigation continues. Anyone who was traveling on I-83 through Maryland or Pennsylvania on Wednesday night and has dashcam footage or information related to the shootings is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative at 410-538-1887.



Christian Ramos

