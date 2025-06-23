Doug and Marcia Mithun, Delray Beach Fl authors announce new book release.

A powerful memoir of addiction, faith, and redemption—plus a 30-day devotional to guide readers from brokenness to healing.

I wrote this book to show that no matter how far you’ve fallen, God’s grace can reach you. Addiction doesn’t have to be the end—there’s always a way back.” — Doug Mithun, co-author of Lost Faith: The Road to Addiction and Salvation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Lost Faith: The Road to Addiction and Salvation " by Doug Mithun Now AvailableChristian authors and faith-based motivators Doug and Marcia Mithun announce the release of their powerful new memoir, Lost Faith: The Road to Addiction and Salvation, now available at https://www.mithunimpact.com and on Amazon: https://a.co/d/2ggDv2t In this deeply personal and faith-driven account, Doug shares his journey through addiction, brokenness, and redemption. From outward success to inward struggle, Lost Faith offers an honest look at the spiritual battle behind addiction—and the freedom found in surrendering to Christ."I wrote this book to show that no matter how far you've fallen, God's grace can reach you," says Mithun. "Addiction doesn't have to be the end. With faith, there's always a way back."Lost Faith is more than a memoir. It's a message of hope for anyone battling regret, shame, or the feeling of being too far gone. Alongside Doug’s story, the book includes a 30-day devotional to help readers begin their own journey of healing and renewal.Whether you're struggling personally or walking alongside someone who is, this book is a reminder that God never stops pursuing His children—and that redemption is always possible.About the Authors:Doug and Marcia Mithun are Christian authors, speakers, and faith-driven motivators committed to helping others experience lasting transformation through God's grace. Together, they share a passion for leading people out of darkness and into freedom, using their personal stories, biblical truth, and a message of hope. In 2023, Doug gave his life fully to Christ, and since then, both he and Marcia have devoted their lives to spreading encouragement and inspiring others to walk boldly in faith.Lost Faith: The Road to Addiction and SalvationISBN: 9798287477813Available now at https://www.mithunimpact.com and on Amazon: https://a.co/d/2ggDv2t Website: https://www.mithunimpact.com

