Daily Session Report for Friday, June 20, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 20, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 11:01 P.M.
Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 262 Health
HR 263 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 264 Health
HR 265 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 266 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 267 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1624 Communications And Technology
HB 1625 Communications And Technology
HB 1626 Education
HB 1627 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, June 23, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
