Daily Session Report for Friday, June 20, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 20, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:01 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 262     Health

HR 263     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 264     Health

HR 265     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 266     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 267     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 1624   Communications And Technology

HB 1625   Communications And Technology

HB 1626   Education

HB 1627   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 23, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

