Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,331 in the last 365 days.

These new laws take effect in California on July 1

A series of new laws will go into effect in California on July 1. They range from legislation related to consumer issues to a law seeking to crack down on retail theft, as well as minimum wage hikes in many Bay Area cities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

These new laws take effect in California on July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more