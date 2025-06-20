Maryland State Board of Education to Meet Tuesday, June 24

June 20, 2025

BALTIMORE (June 20, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, June 24, at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board will review a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB), outlining the respective roles and responsibilities in implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The Special Education Workgroup will present its final recommendations with detailed strategies to improve services and outcomes for students with disabilities. In addition, the Board is scheduled to adopt new social studies standards to promote tolerance and understanding, improved student outcomes and alignment with best practices.

The State Board will also recognize outstanding school leaders who were honored by the Maryland Association of Elementary School Principals and Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 15 individuals in total on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 10 individuals are welcomed in the morning and five in the afternoon. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment closes on Friday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online.

