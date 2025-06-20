ICYMI: ICE Agents Now Face a 500% Increase in Assaults Against Them

DHS releases new data highlighting the dangers brave federal law enforcement faces while protecting and serving American communities

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new statistics on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facing a 500% increase in assaults against them while carrying out immigration enforcement operations.

“The Department of Homeland Security released new data revealing ICE law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults against them while carrying out enforcement operations. Just this week, an ICE officer was dragged 50 yards by a car while arresting an illegal alien sex offender,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Every day the men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi Gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is despicable. This violence against ICE must end.”

Disturbingly, in recent days, ICE officers’ family members have been doxed and targeted as well. Those who dox our ICE agents will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Secretary Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

