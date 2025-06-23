New Memoir 'Wanted' by R. Dale Watkins Offers Hope, Redemption, and the Truth That We Are Never Alone

A Journey from Abandonment to Belonging

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a raw and riveting new memoir, Wanted, author R. Dale Watkins invites readers into the darkest corners of his childhood—a place marred by abandonment, assault, and despair—only to show that even in the deepest shadows, light can break through.

Wanted is not just a story of survival; it is a declaration of identity and a testament to divine love. As Watkins recounts his traumatic upbringing, the narrative unfolds into an inspiring journey of spiritual awakening. In the very moments he felt most unwanted, Heavenly Father revealed Himself as a constant companion—his Father, his Friend, and his Redeemer—proving that no one is ever truly alone.

“In three words—A New Dawn,” says Watkins, when asked why he wrote this book. “Wanted is the beginning of that dawn, and a follow-up book will carry that vision further. I want people to know that the sun can rise again on the most tortured and terrorized soul.”

Watkins, now a decorated speaker, coach, and personal consultant, channels his pain into purpose. His mission is to help others experience the same grace and freedom he found. With dreams of creating a non-psychological online platform for healing and recovery, as well as building physical recovery centers rooted in redemptive restoration, Watkins is committed to walking with others through their storms.

The primary message of Wanted is simple yet profound: No matter your background, choices, or what you've endured, Heavenly Father longs to call you His son or daughter. You are not forsaken. You are Wanted.

The Spotlight Network on Wanted by Robert Dale Watkins

