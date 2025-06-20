Experience Summer in Wascana Centre

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2025

Summer in the city comes to life in Wascana Centre with exciting things to do all season long! Enjoy perennial favourites or perhaps take in a new experience.

"Wascana Centre is a crown jewel at the heart of Saskatchewan's capital city," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) Eric Schmalz said. "With so many activities to choose from, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy this summer."

Sundays in July and August are perfect for a Picnic on the Island, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Pack a picnic, take the boat to Willow Island and enjoy this oasis in the city centre. This event is free and open to everyone.

Children can participate in the reimagined Junior Explorers programming. Now called "Wascana Wonders," this series of two events in July and two events in August will explore various aspects of Wascana Centre, including forestry and the boat on Wascana Lake. New this summer: registration opens the week of each event, so no long-term commitment is needed to get in on the fun.

Back for a second year is the Regina Farmers' Market Tomato Festival on Saturday, August 2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Join local vendors in front of the Legislative Building to get a taste of the season's most popular fruit. Also, back by popular demand are Thursdays in Wascana throughout July and August. This series features vendors and a craft area for all to enjoy. Attractions change every Thursday so there's always something new to try.

Event times and dates are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, follow Wascana Centre on Facebook (@WascanaCentreRegina) or Instagram (@wascanacentre).

