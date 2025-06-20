Saskatchewan Celebrates National Indigenous History Month

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 20, 2025

Saskatchewan is proud to recognize and celebrate National Indigenous History Month throughout June. This month provides an opportunity for all residents to reflect on the histories, heritages and ongoing contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people across the province and country.

"National Indigenous History Month gives us the chance to celebrate Indigenous cultures and honour the many contributions of Indigenous people to this great province," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "We encourage everyone to take part in the events planned and continue learning about the experiences and cultural diversity of Indigenous Peoples."

Every June, communities across Saskatchewan host a variety of events including walking tours, cultural workshops, film screenings, exhibitions and public education opportunities. The month's celebrations include National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21. This day of recognition and celebration coincides with the summer solstice, a date that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for many Indigenous Peoples, symbolizing a time of renewal, connection and celebration.

National Indigenous History Month was first designated by the federal government in 2009.

The Ministry of Government Relations supports events across the province through its First Nations and Métis Sponsorships grant program, which helps fund events that promote reconciliation, cultural understanding and benefit Indigenous people in the areas of either education, employment, professional development, cultural celebrations or honouring veterans and Elders.

-30-

For more information, contact: