Province Exempts the Canada Disability Benefit from Income Assistance Programs

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 20, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has exempted the Canada Disability Benefit from its core income assistance programs. Eligible clients with disabilities can now receive up to $200 per month in additional federal income without impacting their provincial income assistance benefits.

"In addition to having among the highest income assistance benefits in Canada, exempting the Canada Disability Benefit will put more money in the pockets of Saskatchewan income assistance clients each month," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Our government is committed to supporting people with disabilities, and we brought our Saskatchewan perspective to collaborations with the Government of Canada on this new program."

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to advocate for broader and streamlined access to the Canada Disability Benefit so that as many Saskatchewan residents as possible are eligible.

As part of the 2025-26 Provincial Budget, Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) benefits increased by two per cent. In addition, SAID clients are also benefiting from a $1,000 increase in annual earned income exemptions, enabling clients to earn more from employment before their benefits are impacted.

