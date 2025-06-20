Submit Release
Valley Alarm Sponsors San Fernando Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Valley Alarm staff at a table in front of O'Melveny School handing out drinks to torch run participants while high-fiving students behind the gate.

Valley Alarm team members hand out drinks and high-five cheering students at O'Melveny School during the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

We’re proud to support our local police and an organization that promotes inclusion, courage, and community.”
— Ed Michel, Co-President Valley Alarm
SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Editor’s Note:

This version has been updated to include a link to Valley Alarm’s official blog recap of the event, featuring photos and behind-the-scenes highlights.

Please read it here: https://www.valleyalarm.com/law-enforcement-torch-run-san-fernando-2025/

Valley Alarm proudly supported the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on June 4, 2025, as Team San Fernando carried the Flame of Hope through the city to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.

The event began with San Fernando Police Department officers receiving the torch from the LAPD Foothill Division. Backed by cheering students at O’Melveny Elementary School, the team ran a 3-mile route through San Fernando, making a symbolic stop in front of the San Fernando Police Station before concluding at the Rydell Dealership in downtown. The torch was passed back to LAPD Foothill Division officers to continue its journey there.

Valley Alarm contributed to the effort by providing water and snacks for Team San Fernando, including police officers and community members. “We’re proud to support our local police and an organization that promotes inclusion, courage, and community,” said Edward Michel, Co-President at Valley Alarm.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a global movement powered by more than 100,000 officers worldwide. Since its founding, it has raised over $1 billion for Special Olympics programs, helping athletes with intellectual disabilities compete, grow, and thrive.

About Valley Alarm

Valley Alarm has provided expert security solutions to homes and businesses across Southern California for over 40 years. From fire alarms and security systems to live video monitoring in Los Angeles, Valley Alarm helps protect what matters most. Learn more at www.valleyalarm.com.

Visit our official blog recap to see photos and highlights from the San Fernando leg of the Torch Run.

Ed Michel
Valley Alarm
+1 800-550-2537
