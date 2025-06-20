Pavement markings project begins in Riverton next week

A northwest Wyoming project to replace thermoplastic pavement markings kicks off in Riverton beginning Monday, June 23.

"The contractor will begin work in the Main Street/Federal Boulevard and Monroe Avenue/Federal Boulevard intersections in Riverton," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "This work includes replacing crosswalk bars and turning arrows."

Prime contractor S&L Industrial of Cowley will complete work in Riverton, Ethete, Dubois, Ten Sleep and Cody.

Work on the district-wide $225,500 project will be conducted at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and Miller said the Riverton work is scheduled to be completed by June 27.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

"The thermoplastic pavement markings will be replaced at night. One lane of traffic will be closed at a time, and motorists should expect short traffic delays," Miller said.

The contractor's schedule calls for pavement markings to be replaced in Ethete, Dubois and Ten Sleep during the week of July 7-11, and the work in Cody will occur after the Labor Day holiday.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400, or by email at michael.miller1@wyo.gov.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.