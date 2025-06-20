Nebraska Increases Jurisdictional Limits for Small Claims and County Courts

Effective July 1, 2025, the jurisdictional limit for Nebraska small claims cases will increase from $6,000 to $7,500, under provisions of LB139 (2024).

Additionally, the civil jurisdictional limit for county courts will rise from $57,000 to $70,000. This change is in effect from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2030.

Website updates reflecting these changes are scheduled to begin the afternoon of June 30, 2025.