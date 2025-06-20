Submit Release
H.R. 1765, Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2025

H.R. 1765 would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to encourage trusted companies and standards-setting bodies to participate in setting standards for 5G and future generations of wireless communications networks. Under the bill, the NTIA would provide technical assistance to those entities to facilitate participation.

