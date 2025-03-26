Zyxel Networks Honored with Placement in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide

Zyxel Networks logo CRN Partner Program Guide 2025

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, has been honored by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in the prestigious 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.The extensive support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs are a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth and profitability.For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Zyxel Authorized Partner Program provides solution providers with the tools and resources necessary to create and sell scalable enterprise-class networking solutions that meet the needs and budgets of the mid-market. The Zyxel Education Center offers training in network fundamentals and teaches partners how to manage a wide range of networking equipment effectively and can lead to certification as a Zyxel Certified Sales Associate, Zyxel Certified Network Associate, or Zyxel Certified Network Engineer. The company also implemented a program that helped Bronze Partners reach Silver Partner status faster enabling them to increase profitability through NFR/demo discounts and larger distribution discounts. Zyxel authorized partners receive generous discounts from authorized distributors to enhance margin and reward loyalty.“We’re continuously evaluating ways in which we can help our valued partners grow and expand their businesses through the various programs and benefits provided through our Zyxel Authorized Partner Program ,” explained David Soares, Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “Our robust portfolio of enterprise-class networking solutions combined with training resources, discounts, and technical and engineering support equip our partners with the ability to deliver fully integrated end-to-end network solutions that provide the opportunity to add managed services and increase profitability.”“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 24, 2025.For more information about Zyxel, its connectivity solutions, and the Zyxel Authorized Partner Program, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.About Zyxel:Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.About The Channel Company:The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn and Facebook.# # #

